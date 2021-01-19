BTIG Research Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $135.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Natera stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,250. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,651 shares of company stock worth $41,167,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

