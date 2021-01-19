Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,295,500 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,678,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,477.5 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Budweiser Brewing Company APAC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

BDWBF stock remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

