Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 480,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BZZUF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $$22.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.