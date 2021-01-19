Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,782 shares of company stock worth $11,812,799 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $138.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

