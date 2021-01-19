Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,799. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $138.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

