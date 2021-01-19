CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CAIXY stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 125,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,530. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.05.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

