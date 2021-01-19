Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Update

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CLBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 537,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

