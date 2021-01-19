Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after buying an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,440,000 after buying an additional 339,234 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. 1,468,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,294,240. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

