Caliber Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 55,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 806.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

