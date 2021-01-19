Caliber Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Snowflake makes up 1.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $353,751,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW traded down $4.30 on Tuesday, reaching $287.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,407. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $268.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.27.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

