Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Guardant Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Guardant Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Guardant Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 13,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $1,381,250.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,539,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,031,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $999,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,440. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

GH traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $159.99. 33,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,840. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $163.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

