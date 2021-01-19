Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,967 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,268,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 274,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 253,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after buying an additional 240,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,230. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.08.

