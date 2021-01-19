Caliber Wealth Management LLC Takes $819,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

VHT stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.58. 9,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,970. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $233.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.16.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

