Caliber Wealth Management LLC Takes $958,000 Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 114,168 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,442,000.

Shares of ARKG traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.16. 1,193,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $112.41.

