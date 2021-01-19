Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.69 million. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.