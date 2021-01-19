Campbell Wealth Management Acquires 5,559 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,663.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 86,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

