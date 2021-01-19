Campbell Wealth Management Has $3.50 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,663.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 428,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,164. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.