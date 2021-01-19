Campbell Wealth Management Purchases 4,180 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. 593,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,113. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21.

