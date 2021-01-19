Canaccord Genuity Downgrades H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) to Hold

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.60. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEOFF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 37,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.70.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

