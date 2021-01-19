Capital One Financial (COF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.79.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.