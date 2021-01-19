Carbon Market Cap Hits $1.91 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded up 214.3% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00116956 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00073708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00247980 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,691.36 or 0.97754898 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.