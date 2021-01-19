Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRDF. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. 6,466,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,939. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $409.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

