Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

CRLFF stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.