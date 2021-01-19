CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded up $9.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,507. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

