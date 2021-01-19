Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) PT Set at €14.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) received a €14.90 ($17.53) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.54 ($19.46).

Shares of CA stock opened at €15.46 ($18.19) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.84. Carrefour SA has a one year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

