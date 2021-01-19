Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:CSPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,654. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

