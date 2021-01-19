Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $158.00 at KeyCorp

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $133.28. 27,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average is $113.65. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Celanese by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 149,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

