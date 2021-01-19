Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.17

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.17 and last traded at $68.93, with a volume of 27418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Several analysts recently commented on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.14 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 5,364.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 679,735 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $9,498,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 66.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

