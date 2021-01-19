Centre Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $205,740,000. Natixis grew its stake in Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $58.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,794.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,810. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,769.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,617.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

