Centre Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after buying an additional 307,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 371.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.46.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.37. 280,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,280. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

