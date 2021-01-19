Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.45. 228,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498,140. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $322.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

