Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $3.78 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. Tesla makes up 1.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $16.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $842.65. The company had a trading volume of 951,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,165,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49. The company has a market capitalization of $798.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,687.45, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

