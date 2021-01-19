Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

CDAY traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.07. 22,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $171,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

