Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for 1.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cerner by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 286,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,672. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

