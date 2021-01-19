Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Boosted by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises 4.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.49% of Cerner worth $116,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.51. 1,332,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,672. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

