Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CERN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cerner by 209.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 286,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

