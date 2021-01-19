CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.73.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. 178,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,486. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

