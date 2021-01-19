CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $52.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.73.

NYSE CF traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,486. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

