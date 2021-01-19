CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,461 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 5.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of CGI worth $32,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.