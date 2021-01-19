CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Shares of GIB opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

