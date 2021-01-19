Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $771.00 at KeyCorp

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $725.00 to $771.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q1 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $63.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $655.44.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $631.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,771. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 49.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 187.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.