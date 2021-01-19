ChatCoin Trading Down 9.5% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $952,301.58 and $170,087.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,196.31 or 1.00136079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

