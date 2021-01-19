Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.95. 234,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,752,123. The company has a market cap of $177.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

