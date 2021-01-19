Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.51. 9,336,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,095,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.