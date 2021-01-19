Chi Gastoken (CHI) Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last Week

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $483,942.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chi Gastoken token can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00004623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000912 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,394 tokens. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b. The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/#.

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

