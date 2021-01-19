China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 54.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Mobile stock remained flat at $$27.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. China Mobile Limited has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

