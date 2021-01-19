China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

China Mobile stock remained flat at $$27.51 during trading on Tuesday. China Mobile Limited has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.