China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Stock Holdings Raised by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHL stock remained flat at $$27.51 on Tuesday. China Mobile Limited has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

