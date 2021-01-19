China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Shares Up 9.7%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) shot up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.13. 68,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 47,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHOLF)

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

