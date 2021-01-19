Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $215.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.622 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

